ATLANTA—The Georgia Bulldogs reached the midpoint of their season on Saturday, the end result of securing a 41-6 rout of Vanderbilt at Sanford Stadium.

But at this point of the campaign, it's impossible to know if UGA (6-0, 4-0 in SEC play) deserves the No. 2 ranking in both national polls (Associated Press, USATODAY coaches poll), or if the Bulldogs are merely laying the groundwork to become next year's national champions.

Luckily for the Dawgs and their rabid fan base, the answer to the above question will formulate sooner than later, with Georgia taking on No. 5 LSU (lost to Florida on Saturday), No. 22 Florida (expect a big-time jump in the rankings), No. 13 Kentucky (lost to Texas A&M in overtime) and No. 8 Auburn (lost to Mississippi State) over the next five weeks.

Come then, we'll know if UGA and No. 1 Alabama are prohibitive locks to meet in the SEC title game; and by Halloween, we might even hazard an educated guess to whether the loser of that titanic matchup could still reach the College Football Playoff semifinals.

But that's a first-world-problem worry for another day. On this night, the Dawgs were more clutch in big-time situations than consistently dominant.

For the first score, Terry Godwin converted a successful bomb from quarterback Jake Fromm into a 75-yard touchdown reception, culminating with a few sweet dekes-and-jukes near the goal line.

A few minutes later, UGA tailback Elijah Holyfield entered into the highlight-reel fray, posting a 24-yard touchdown run that featured a four-yard finishing dive to the Pylon Cam—reminiscent of 1970s Superman flying through the air.

With Holyfield's score, UGA opened up a 14-3 lead.

From there, Fromm connections to D'Andre Swift (35-yard touchdown) and Riley Ridley (10-yard TD) yielded scores; and Brian Herrien capped the enjoyable night with a fumble-recovery touchdown, pushing the final score into a 35-point range that was comfortable for both the Vegas insiders ... and the hard-to-please Dawg fans.

Which brings us to this:

UGA will make the very-difficult trek to Baton Rouge next Saturday; and for once this season, the Bulldogs know a victory at LSU would be untouchable, in the eyes of the CFP committee members.

