UGA won't play on Saturday

Saturday's game against Vanderbilt was also slated to be Senior Night for the football team.

ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs will not play on Saturday, after they were unable to find a replacement for their originally scheduled opponents, Vanderbilt.

The Dec. 19 game was canceled after Vanderbilt's football squad size and position availability fell below the Southeastern Conference's roster minimum requirements outlined in its COVID-19 protocols.

The Vanderbilt at Georgia game was declared a no-contest by the SEC office.

“While we conducted our due diligence in finding a replacement game, we were unable to make it happen,” UGA Director of Athletics Greg McGarity said. “We now focus on our upcoming Bowl game."