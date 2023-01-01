Why Nolan Smith isn't playing in the Peach Bowl

The linebacker is one of Georgia's most talented defensive players, but an injury earlier this year ended his season.

ATLANTA — One of the Georgia Bulldogs' most talented defensive players isn't playing in their biggest game of the season, as UGA takes on Ohio State on Saturday night in the Peach Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Nolan Smith, who has made several appearances on the TV broadcast tonight and wears #4 for the Bulldogs, isn't playing for a fairly straightforward reason - he's hurt.

The star linebacker picked up an injury earlier this year that ended his season.

Nolan Smith's injury

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nolan Smith was hurt in the team's win over Florida at the end of October. Smith tore a pectoral muscle, ending his season.

The win over the Gators was the last one Smith will play for the Dawgs, unfortunately.