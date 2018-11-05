ATLANTA—11Alive Sports breaks down the SEC's 'Over-Under' victory projections for 2018 (source: VegasInsider.com), starting with the SEC East.

One quick note: We're assuming the good people of Vegas have factored in bowl play with these predictions ... so we'll operate around that assumption.

UGA

PROJECTED WINS: 10.5

VERDICT: OVER

THE GOOD

1. Unlike most SEC clubs, Georgia won't encounter any daunting opponents over back-to-back Saturdays. This is a dream schedule for a championship-contending program that's eager to rebuild on the fly.

2. You'd be hard-pressed to find an easier non-conference slate throughout the country. Austin Peay (Sept. 1), Middle Tennessee (Sept. 15), UMass (Nov. 17) and Georgia Tech (Nov. 24) at home. Seriously?

When speaking to the media this fall, head coach Kirby Smart might have to dig deep to conjure up public reasons for why this quartet could be dangerous in September and November.

3. Every year is a different animal, of course. However, the Bulldogs crushed their East brethren by an average margin of 29.1 points last season. That's a steep hill to climb for the other divisional comers.

4. The quarterback debate of Jake Fromm vs. Justin Fields should make for great sports radio and hearty Web clicks, but it might not have any bearing on the Dawgs' win-loss record.

Sure, Fields might be better suited for South Carolina's defense in early September, just like Fromm could be the chosen one for a high-scoring affair versus Missouri.

But for the most part, it's a cake schedule ... and both quarterbacks seemingly have the goods to carry UGA to the SEC title game.

5. Alabama does not appear on the regular-season docket. Enough said.

However ........

THE BAD

1. ... We're guessing the Crimson Tide will magically appear on the schedule, around Dec. 1.

2. On paper, none of the four road trips—at South Carolina (Sept. 8), at Missouri (Sept. 22), at LSU (Oct. 13), at Kentucky (Nov. 3)—represent 'gimme' games. This counts for something, right?

The Gamecocks (led by QB Jake Bentley) and Tigers (led by QB Drew Lock) arguably have the SEC's most prolific passing offenses, potentially leading to a bevy of points against the Dawgs' revamped defense.

As for LSU, would it be too much to have this event played under the lights at Baton Rouge? It would certainly add to the College Gameday build-up, even if the Tigers don't possess much firepower in the passing game.

Regarding Kentucky ... the Wildcats have a scheduling break in their favor, serving as the sandwich opponent, between Florida (Oct. 27) and Auburn (Nov. 10).

SOUTH CAROLINA

PROJECTED WINS: 7

VERDICT: OVER

THE GOOD

1. Let's start with a celebratory note and a familiar refrain: No Alabama on the schedule.

2. In conference play, arguably three of the four toughest matchups come at home—Georgia (Sept. 8), Missouri (Oct. 6) and Texas A&M (Oct. 13).

3. The Gamecocks will knock out all four SEC road games over a pair of back-to-back weekends—@ Vandy/@ Kentucky (Sept. 22/29) and @ Ole Miss/@Florida (Nov. 3/10).

As a bonus, South Carolina should be favored for three of the outings.

4. Jake Bentley, the fourth-leading passer from last season (2,555 yards passing/16 TDs), could experience a Drew Lock-like leap in production this year. Regarding UGA's momentous visit on Sept. 8, Bentley has the luxury of taking on a rebuilding Dawgs defense early in the season.

5. Using the Vegas Insider over-under projections as a reference point, of the SEC's five highest-ranked clubs this fall (Alabama, UGA, Auburn, Mississippi State, LSU) ... only the Dawgs are part of the Gamecocks' schedule.

In other words, barring injury to Bentley, tailback Rico Dowdle or receiver Deebo Samuel, South Carolina should be a shoo-in for seven victories. It's a doable slate.

THE BAD

South Carolina's pursuit of the 'over' might be in peril in late November, if the program becomes dependent on a Clemson victory or bowl triumph. But as mentioned above, we're not too worried about the Gamecocks falling short of expectations.

FLORIDA

PROJECTED WINS: 7

VERDICT: OVER

THE GOOD

1. Let's take the positive from the brutal finishing kick after the Oct. 20 bye: The Gators won't leave the state of Florida for the final five games versus UGA (neutral field—Jacksonville), Missouri (home), South Carolina (home), Idaho (home) and Florida State (road).

2. It's a little weird how the Gators only visit three states (Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee) for their entire 12-game slate. As such, Florida has only three true road outings.

Which brings us to an annual rant: I know UGA fans love renting houses on St. Simons Island or Jacksonville prior to Georgia-Florida Week. But this game should always be viewed as a de facto home outing for the Gators ... unless there's a supreme talent gap between the programs on a given year.

Like last season.

And yet, UGA officials seemingly have no interest in moving this game to a different neutral site, every now and then.

OK, rant concluded.

3. We'll keep saying this until we're blue in the face: No Alabama on the schedule.

4. Don't laugh, but Florida should be happy with playing Vandy on the road. Of the Gators' last four trips to Nashville, their average win margin sits comfortably at 21.5 points. But of the Commodores' last four treks to Gainesville, Florida has a razor-thin victory margin of one measly point.

5. It's difficult to envision the Gators being in hot water, especially with head coach Dan Mullen running the show in Gainesville and Martez Ivey protecting the quarterback's blind side at left tackle.

Of course, Florida might endure another frustrating campaign of QB experimentation this fall, presuming there are no summertime standouts among Feleipe Franks, Jake Allen, Kyle Trask or true freshman Emory Jones, who looked strong in the Gators' spring game.

THE BAD

1. The Gators could encounter some trouble from that early four-game stretch (Sept. 22 to Oct. 13), with roadies against Tennessee, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt, and a sandwich home clash with LSU.

On paper, the Volunteers and Commodores are pegged to be bottom-feeders in the East; but at the same time, the pundits may be under-estimating new coach Jeremy Pruitt's ability to handle a UT program that's hardly bereft of raw talent ... or Vandy quarterback Kyle Shurmur's knack for flourishing against vulnerable defenses.

2. If Mullen can get the Gators to 5-2 or better before the bye, you have to love their 'over' chances at seven wins.

On the flip side, a 4-3 or 3-4 start could spell trouble in that regard. With the exception of Idaho (Nov. 17), Florida might struggle to be a Vegas favorite versus UGA, Missouri, South Carolina and Florida State.

MISSOURI

PROJECTED WINS: 6.5

VERDICT: OVER

THE GOOD

1. Two years ago, it seemed like the bottom would drop out of the program, in the wake of coach Gary Pinkel retiring and the Missouri campus enduring a high-profile stretch of student unrest. But then quarterback Drew Lock took over full-time, and now the Tigers are viable contenders for second place in the SEC East ... and a New Year's Day bowl.

Speaking of Lock, the SEC's top-rated QB last season (3,695 yards passing, 43 passing TDs), what are the chances of the senior cracking 40 touchdowns in back-to-back years?

For Mizzou's final nine games last year, the offense averaged 43 points per contest; and during that prolific stretch, Lock accounted for two outings of 400-plus passing yards and eight efforts of three or more touchdowns.

2. From a quarterbacking standpoint, the Mizzou defense won't have to worry about the legacies of Wyoming's Josh Allen (first-round draft pick with the Buffalo Bills) and Memphis's Riley Ferguson, who accounted for 7,955 yards passing and 70 touchdowns in his final two seasons with the Tigers.

By the way ... Mel Kiper Jr. has publicly stated that Lock possesses the strongest arm of any NFL prospect for 2018 or 2019, including the aforementioned Allen.

3. The Tigers should be favored in their final six games, putting the '6.5' number in easy jeopardy.

THE BAD

Check out Missouri's four-game stretch early in the campaign: It starts with a tricky trek to Purdue (Sept. 15) and then gets slippery with UGA in Columbia (Sept. 22), at South Carolina (Oct. 6) and at Alabama (Oct. 13).

At the very least, it runs a super-close second to Tennessee's four-game push of Georgia (road), Auburn (road), Alabama (home) and South Carolina (road) in September-October.

KENTUCKY

PROJECTED WINS: 6

VERDICT: PUSH

THE GOOD

1. This is a tricky program to assess. Yes, the Wildcats will be breaking in a new quarterback (Gunnar Hoak or Terry Wilson?), but they're loaded with talent and experience at tailback (Benny Snell Jr.), the offensive line (five returning starters) and nearly every starter from last year's defense.

2. If Kentucky can produce two victories over Mississippi State (Sept. 22), South Carolina (Sept. 29) or Texas A&M (Oct. 6), the six-win threshold should be eminently doable.

On the flip side, a 1-2 or 0-3 result from that daunting patch would likely kill the Wildcats' chances of eclipsing the 'over.'

THE BAD

1. Across the board, Kentucky has a difficult slate of roadies—Florida (Sept. 8), Texas A&M (Oct. 6), Missouri (Oct. 27), Tennessee (Nov. 10) and Louisville (Nov. 24). None of the five trips promises to be victorious.

2. Looking at the schedule, there are no obvious spots for a two- or three-game winning streak. The only logical candidates involve September (Central Michigan, at Florida, Murray State) and maybe November (at Tennessee, Middle Tennessee, at Louisville).

3. In previous years, with other publications, I had predicted Kentucky over Georgia in Lexington. This time around, there will be no such foolishness ... even though the Wildcats will be a classic 'sandwich' opponent for the Bulldogs—right after LSU and Florida and immediately before Auburn.

TENNESSEE

PROJECTED WINS: 5.5

VERDICT: UNDER

THE GOOD

1. Former Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt took control of the Vols program at the optimum time. Yes, they're coming off a winless campaign in SEC play, but that stench solely belongs to the departed Butch Jones.

Compared to last year's debacle, everything should be gravy for Tennessee, given its strong core of returning starters, enviable depth of previous recruiting classes and the expected culture change with Pruitt.

2. Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, a four-star recruit coming out of high school, could be another Josh Dobbs for the Volunteers; but for this transformation to occur, he'll have to take a substantial step forward this fall.

For Tennessee's deflating finish of 1-7 last year, Guarantano made the most of a bad situation, posting a completion rate of 64 percent or higher four different times.

THE BAD

1. Without a doubt, Tennessee has the most difficult starting slate of any SEC program, drawing West Virginia (neutral field), Florida (home) and UGA (road) in September, followed by Auburn (road), Alabama (home) and South Carolina (road) in October.

Even in a somewhat-diluted SEC, the Volunteers would be fortunate to win two of the above battles.

2. When I was young, the idea of Alabama and Tennessee playing every third October Saturday was the definition of TV gold. However, in the Nick Saban era, it reeks of cruel and unusual punishment for the Volunteers and their fans. Saban's a perfect 11-0 against Tennessee since joining Alabama in 2007, with an average victory margin of 24.6 points.

It also includes six blowouts of 30 or more points. Ugh.

3. Tennessee could be a candidate for 1-4 or 0-5 in games played away from Neyland Stadium (West Virginia, Georgia, Auburn, South Carolina, Vanderbilt). In fact, the only 50-50 battle might involve the Commodores in the season finale.

VANDERBILT

PROJECTED WINS: 5

VERDICT: UNDER

THE GOOD

1. Remember when Alabama visited Nashville last September? CBS was on hand to showcase the event as the SEC Game Of The Week. Plus, fresh off a home victory over Kansas State, Vanderbilt was riding high at 3-0 and believing it could stay competitive with the Crimson Tide.

That quickly became a pipe dream, as Alabama rolled for 496 rushing yards and 38 first downs (while allowing just three on the day) in its 59-0 rout of Vanderbilt.

The loss also had a demoralizing effect in the aftermath, with the Commodores dropping six of their next seven games by an average differential of 21 points.

Fast forward to the present: With Alabama off the schedule, Vanderbilt only figures to be a 20-point underdog for Notre Dame (Sept. 15), UGA (Oct. 6) and maybe South Carolina (Sept. 22).

For everyone else, the Commodores have a fighting chance at springing an upset or two.

2. On the road, Vandy likely has no shot of upending Notre Dame, Georgia or Missouri; but if the Commodores can split the back-to-back trips to Kentucky (Oct. 20) and Arkansas (Oct. 27) before the bye ... they'll be adequate 'push' candidates for five victories.

Which brings us to this: Why does Vegas feel compelled to post straight-up bets in the over-under realm? Shouldn't every SEC program have a number plus a 'hook' ... thus eradicating the potential for push bets by season's end?

3. Vandy QB Kyle Shurmur posted five games of three or more touchdowns last season, while also serving as the conference's third-leading passer. Bottom line: The kid has the potential to go wild against suspect defenses, and there could be a large handful of susceptible foes this season.

THE BAD

1. Speaking of weakness ... Vanderbilt was one of four SEC defenses to surrender more than 30 points per game last season, a stunning stat considering how the Commodores allowed a grand total of 13 points in their first three outings.

2. The 'Dores are the only SEC program to have three straight roadies this fall—Kentucky (Oct. 20), Arkansas (Oct. 27) and Missouri (Nov. 10) after the bye.

3. Without the graduated Ralph Webb at tailback, the Commodores will likely have to scramble to replace his 24 cumulative touchdowns from the previous two seasons.

