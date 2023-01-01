Georgia vs. Ohio State in Peach Bowl | Live updates

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bulldogs are facing off against Ohio State Buckeyes in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta.
The Bulldogs have their sights set on a repeat national championship this New Year's Eve. The winner of the College Football Playoff semifinal will head to the National Championship Game to face either TCU or Michigan.
Live updates
7:12 p.m. | The line outside Mercedez-Benz stadium to get into the Peach Bowl.
7:11 p.m. | John Peters, a.k.a. "Big Nut" of Freemont Ohio, cheers, as teams warm up before the Peach Bowl.
6:34 p.m. | The Dawgs have arrived!
6:28 p.m. | UGA wide receiver Ladd McConkey warming up ahead of kick-off.
6:20 p.m. | Georgia and Ohio State are playing each other for the first time in a decade -- with a stop in the national championship on the line. Both coaches used the words violence and physicality when describing what they thought this matchup would be like.
6:14 p.m. | Practice begins at the Benz.
5:53 p.m. | Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Ohio State arrive at the Benz.
5:31 p.m. | The calm before the storm at the Benz.
3:27 p.m. | 11Alive's Maria Martin and Reggie Chatman have arrived at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. They will have live coverage this New Year's Eve at the Peach Bowl.
