x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia vs. Ohio State in Peach Bowl | Live updates

Refresh this story often for new details.

More Videos

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bulldogs are facing off against Ohio State Buckeyes in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta. 

The Bulldogs have their sights set on a repeat national championship this New Year's Eve. The winner of the College Football Playoff semifinal will head to the National Championship Game to face either TCU or Michigan.

Live updates 

7:12 p.m. | The line outside Mercedez-Benz stadium to get into the Peach Bowl.

7:11 p.m. | John Peters, a.k.a. "Big Nut" of Freemont Ohio, cheers, as teams warm up before the Peach Bowl.

Credit: AP
John Peters, of Freemont Ohio, cheers, as teams warm up before the Peach Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game between Georgia and Ohio State, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

6:34 p.m. | The Dawgs have arrived! 

6:28 p.m. | UGA wide receiver Ladd McConkey warming up ahead of kick-off.

6:20 p.m. | Georgia and Ohio State are playing each other for the first time in a decade -- with a stop in the national championship on the line. Both coaches used the words violence and physicality when describing what they thought this matchup would be like. 

6:14 p.m.  Practice begins at the Benz. 

5:53 p.m. Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Ohio State arrive at the Benz. 

5:31 p.m. | The calm before the storm at the Benz. 

3:27 p.m. | 11Alive's Maria Martin and Reggie Chatman have arrived at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. They will have live coverage this New Year's Eve at the Peach Bowl. 

Peach Bowl Photos | Georgia vs. Ohio State

1 / 8
WXIA

Related Articles

MORE WAYS TO GET 11ALIVE

Before You Leave, Check This Out