Georgia vs. Ohio State in Peach Bowl | Live updates

Refresh this story often for new details.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bulldogs are facing off against Ohio State Buckeyes in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

The Bulldogs have their sights set on a repeat national championship this New Year's Eve. The winner of the College Football Playoff semifinal will head to the National Championship Game to face either TCU or Michigan.

Live updates

7:12 p.m. | The line outside Mercedez-Benz stadium to get into the Peach Bowl.

Outside the Peach Bowl to get in. My goodness. pic.twitter.com/6Bcjn8xHno — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) January 1, 2023

7:11 p.m. | John Peters, a.k.a. "Big Nut" of Freemont Ohio, cheers, as teams warm up before the Peach Bowl.

Big Nut is here pic.twitter.com/1LqHZd6uZl — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) January 1, 2023

6:34 p.m. | The Dawgs have arrived!

6:28 p.m. | UGA wide receiver Ladd McConkey warming up ahead of kick-off.

6:20 p.m. | Georgia and Ohio State are playing each other for the first time in a decade -- with a stop in the national championship on the line. Both coaches used the words violence and physicality when describing what they thought this matchup would be like.

6:14 p.m. | Practice begins at the Benz.

QB1 is locked in pic.twitter.com/5cCFqMpBjx — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) December 31, 2022

5:53 p.m. | Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Ohio State arrive at the Benz.

Marvin Harrison Jr and Ohio State have arrived to Mercedes Benz Stadium @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/ESVsgrJydw — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) December 31, 2022

5:31 p.m. | The calm before the storm at the Benz.

Calm before the storm pic.twitter.com/gBM5qjnJBM — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) December 31, 2022

3:27 p.m. | 11Alive's Maria Martin and Reggie Chatman have arrived at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. They will have live coverage this New Year's Eve at the Peach Bowl.

Peach Bowl Photos | Georgia vs. Ohio State 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8