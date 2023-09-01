Who is singing the national anthem in the 2023 College Football Playoff Championship?

The national anthem singer for this year's College Football Playoff Championship is three-time Grammy award-winning vocal group Pentatonix.

ATLANTA — It took 40 years for the Georgia Bulldogs to take home the 2022 trophy in last year's nail-biting National Championship. Now, fans are getting ready to be at the edge of their seats as the team attempts to pull a back-to-back win Monday night.

The Dawgs will fight against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs for another ring in Inglewood.

Before tensions run high as Georgia tries to take yet another championship title, earning the seat at the throne at the SoFi Stadium, a patriotic tribute to the country's must-ring-in-song.

Who is singing the national anthem?

The national anthem singer for this year's College Football Playoff Championship is three-time Grammy award-winning vocal group Pentatonix.

The harmonious voices of the quintet will be joined by a presentation of the nation's colors by the Military District of Washington Joint Armed Forces Color Guard.

The country first met the five vocalists on NBC's hit series "The Sing-Off" in 2011. The group then took off, selling 10 million albums worldwide with billions of streams, according to RCA Records.

Their most recent album, "Holidays Around the World," included some melodious holiday spirit for everyone. It was released last October and marked the group's ninth Top-10 entry on Billboard's Top Holiday Albums Chart. The group just finished their largest Christmas tour to date, selling out venues and arenas across the country.

It was recently announced that the vocal group will receive its own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

College Football Playoff officials have also announced that the performance will include a video feed from U.S. troops who are tuning into the game from overseas.