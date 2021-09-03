Some say too many players transfer, leave UGA's basketball program too early

On the daily Locked On Bulldogs podcast, Daniel Monroe and Clint Shamblin talk about the main problems that are swirling around UGA.

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia's basketball program has several obstacles, but some believe there is one issue that sticks out more than the others: players are leaving Georgia too early.

On the daily Locked On Bulldogs podcast, hosts Daniel Monroe and Clint Shamblin talk about the main problems that are swirling around the University of Georgia on their latest show.

"Now, the number one thing that I think needs to happen, Clint - and this is where I think the Georgia program has gone wrong from a big picture standpoint over the last three years - is players that come to Georgia need to stay at Georgia,” explained Monroe. “I couldn’t even say it any simpler than I just did. The players that come, need to stay. We have way too many players transfer and leave early.”

“Listen, Anthony Edwards was always going to be a one and done,” Monroe added.

In the episode, Monroe mentions names other players that probably should have stayed at UGA.

Listen to the podcast below.