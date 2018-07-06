ATLANTA—The Georgia Bulldogs and Georgia State Panthers will hit the beaches in mid-November to compete in the Cayman Islands Classic.

And who knows, perhaps the two schools will end a head-to-head drought which dates back more than 10 years?

For the Bulldogs, the Caymans tournament will represent some of the inaugural games under new head coach Tom Crean.

The former Marquette and Indiana coach has averaged 20 victories over his 18-year career.

Exciting to be heading to the Cayman Islands this November to face a great field! https://t.co/3u2OM9rHJE — GSU Men's Basketball (@GeorgiaStateMBB) June 7, 2018

First up for UGA: Illinois State. Last season, ISU went 18-15 overall and advanced to the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament. Six key returnees for the Redbirds, including their top scorers, are slated to make the trip to The Caymans.

"Illinois State will be a formidable foe for us in the Cayman Islands Classic," Crean said. "Illinois State has a veteran team returning and Coach Dan Muller does a tremendous job of getting his players prepared. Facing Illinois State will be a good early season challenge for us. These types of tournaments test you both physically and mentally, and they help prepare you for the rest of your season. We're excited about the challenge and the opportunity."

First up for Georgia State: St. Bonaventure. The Bonnies were one of the kingpins of the Atlantic 10 Conference last season (26-8 overall), before falling to Florida in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

UGA and Georgia State are on opposite sides of the Caymans bracket.

On Monday, Nov. 19, the afternoon session includes Akron vs. Clemson (12 noon tip EST) and then UGA-Illinois State at approximately 2:30 p.m.

For the evening session, the bottom half of the bracket involves Georgia State-St. Bonaventure (approximate tip time: 5 p.m.), followed by Creighton vs. Boise State.

The Monday winners and losers for each sub-bracket will square off on Tuesday.

On Wednesday night, the nationally televised championship game pairs the two sub-bracket champs. The matchups for the 3rd-4th place, 5th-6th place and 7th-8th place will place earlier on Wednesday.

As such, there is only one scenario in which UGA and Georgia State would meet in the Caymans: The schools would have to mirror the other's performance on the opening day of the tournament (win/win or lose/lose, makes no difference). Otherwise, there would be no chance of a Wednesday showdown.

In case you're wondering ... UGA and Georgia State haven't faced one another on the hardwood since Dec. 10, 2005 (in nearby Duluth). For that Saturday game 13 years ago, the Dawgs knocked off the Panthers, 72-61.

