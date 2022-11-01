President Biden congratulates Dawgs on national championship win

President Biden congratulated the national champs on their Monday night win.

ATLANTA — The Bulldogs are getting some much deserved love after winning their first championship title in 41 years Monday night in Indianapolis.

They even received kudos on their win over Alabama from the leader of the country — President Joe Biden.

"Congratulations @GeorgiaFootball on your national championship! Your skill, grit, and determination show us what is possible – and how to win your school’s first title in 41 years. I’m proud of you, Bulldogs," Biden stated in a Tweet Tuesday morning.

The last time the University of Georgia won a national football title was in 1980 under head coach Vince Dooley. Dooley coached the team from 1964 to 1988, and served as the university's athletic director from 1979 to 2004. Smart played for the Bulldogs from 1995 to 1998. Then he was named the head coach of his alma mater in 2015.

The pair shared an emotional moment on the field after the Bulldogs' win that night.

As the Dawgs gear up to make their way back to Georgia, the President is also en route to the Peach State himself.

