Quavo and Drake appear to have money riding on the Georgia-Alabama game

The Dawgs and Tide are going head to head on Monday night for the national championship.

INDIANAPOLIS — As Georgia and Alabama go to battle in Indianapolis on Monday night for the college football national championship, Quavo and Drake look as if they'll be going to battle for bragging rights - and probably a good chunk of change - depending on the outcome.

College football bets between Quavo and Drake are nothing new - the Migos rapper appeared on a Bleacher Report podcast back in September and spoke about how he lost $50,000 to Drake on such bets - but this one figures to be the biggest of them all.

Quavo posted a picture to his Instagram from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indy ahead of game time on Monday night, where he's attending the contest. He tagged Drake's @champagnepapi account and said: "U kno why I'm here @champagnepapi. We are locked in we are down."

A proud Atlantan, it figures that Quavo probably has his money on the Dawgs.

Drake responded, confirming who is on which side: "Just run me my bread right and nice and slow no sudden movements. #ROLLTIDEROLL"

Neither of the two divulged exactly how much might be at stake, but we're guessing it's not exactly like the 20 bucks you and a friend might wager, or the food bet between the governors of Georgia and Alabama, for that matter.