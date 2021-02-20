How UGA's Quay Walker has contributed to the team

Quay Walker, who played high school football for Crisp County, decided to decommit from Alabama and signed his letter on intent at Georgia on February 7th, 2018.

ATHENS, Ga. — A 4-star inside linebacker from Cordale, Georgia has done his job at UGA and has upside going into the 2021 season for the Bulldogs.

Quay Walker, who played high school football for Crisp County, decided to decommit from Alabama and signed his letter on intent at Georgia on February 7th, 2018.

He had three quarterback pressures in Georgia’s latest action against Cincinnati earlier this year in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

In the recent episode of Locked on Bulldogs, the hosts discuss how Walker has been a pleasant addition to the defense and a nice contributor to the team.

