Reactions pour in after Georgia Bulldogs win 2022 National Championship

Here's how people are reacting to the Georgia win in the 2020 national championship.

ATLANTA — It's a great day to be a Dawg for Georgia fans everywhere as they celebrate the Georgia Bulldogs winning their first national championship in more than 40 years.

The Georgia Bulldogs took down the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 to win the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis, and fans everywhere are celebrating and showcasing how there's no greater nation in the land.

Reactions to the win poured in after the game yesterday from all over, from former Georgia football players to President Joe Biden.

Here are a few

Thanks to a pair of late touchdown passes by Stetson Bennett and a game-sealing pick-six by Kelee Ringo, Georgia was able to take home the title. An emotional Bennett celebrated after taking Alabama down.

Stetson Bennett emotional after UGA takes the late lead pic.twitter.com/6pssdBFnYk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 11, 2022

Then the Georgia Bulldogs made it Twitter official

The 40 year curse is no more. Take it in Dawg Fans.

We did it. #GoDawgs — Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) January 11, 2022

National Champion Georgia Bulldogs has a nice ring to it, doesn't it #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/5GWiIcnF4a — Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) January 11, 2022

Prompting then a reintroduction to Twitter.

Georgia's long-time rival, the Alabama Crimson Tide acknowledged their loss after the game and took to Twitter to announce it.

Although it might not have been Alabama's night, it definitely was for Georgia's football coach Kirby Smart. Not only is the national championship title the first won by the Georgia Bulldogs in more than 40 years, but it's also Coach Kirby Smart's first national championship. A congratulations is in order.

Congratulations to Kirby Smart on his first National Championship. #Cfbplayoff x #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/kpTpkqojnH — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) January 11, 2022

They even received a shout-out on their win over Alabama from the leader of the country — President Joe Biden.

Congratulations @GeorgiaFootball on your national championship! Your skill, grit, and determination show us what is possible – and how to win your school’s first title in 41 years. I’m proud of you, Bulldogs. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 11, 2022

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made sure to also shout out the Georgia Bulldogs.

For the first time since 1980, the Georgia Bulldogs are NATIONAL. CHAMPIONS. What a game. What a team. Nothin’ finer.



HOW BOUT THEM DAWGS?!? #GoDawgs #NationalChampionship https://t.co/eYG96Tg0wG — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) January 11, 2022

The governor initially showed his support for the Bulldogs by proclaiming Monday "Hunker Down Day" as the Dawgs were getting ready to play for their first national title since 1980.

I have proclaimed Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 as #HunkerDownDay in Georgia.



Join @GAFirstLady, the girls, & me in wearing Red & Black and supporting @GeorgiaFootball!



When the #Dawgs take the field for the #NationalChampionship, we hope all will join us in rallying behind them. pic.twitter.com/bwo0R2RArN — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) January 8, 2022

Current and former Georgia Football players made sure to show their love for the big win.

Business: Finished ✅ — Jordan Davis (@jordanxdavis99) January 11, 2022

Am I crying fr — Brian Herrien (@brianherrienn) January 11, 2022

GOOOOO DAWWWGGGSSSSS ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) January 11, 2022

Go Dawgs Forever — Nick Chubb (@NickChubb21) January 11, 2022

Go Dawgs!!!!! National Champions!!! Been a long time coming !!! #DawgsOnTop — JakefromStateFromm (@FrommJake) January 11, 2022

The last time the Georgia Bulldogs took home the national championship title was in 1980 when Herschel Walker led the Dawgs in beating Notre Dame to claim the title. He showed his support more than 40 years later on Twitter.

When you make a DAWG mad, they will bite back!! CONGRATS to the @GeorgiaFootball DAWGS!!!#NationalChampionship — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) January 11, 2022

University of Georgia alum, Ryan Seacrest, showed his support for his alma mater.

Congrats to UGA football! Every player starred in their role. I got tears when I saw Stetson Bennett get emotional. Celebrate. pic.twitter.com/Ngsr27h8wc — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) January 11, 2022

Proud Atlantan, Quavo made sure to show his love to the Bulldogs, even going as far as betting on their win with Drake.

The City of Atlanta is also making sure to call the dawgs.

Georgia's Own Credit Union is showing its support for UGA on its sign, congratulating them in the Atlanta skyline. The sign is over 450 feet in the air and the length of two basketball courts. This show of support is being displayed at 100 Peachtree (formerly known as the Equitable building) in Downtown Atlanta.

The sign will be displayed through midnight Tuesday tonight to celebrate the big win.

Georgia Bulldog fans can continue to celebrate with the football team Saturday during a parade in Athens.

A parade down Lumpkin Street to the stadium will start at 12:30 p.m. with a Dog Walk at 1 p.m. The formal event at the stadium will start at 2 p.m. Gates to the stadium open at noon and the campus will be open to visitors starting at 7 a.m.