Former UGA star Sony Michel reportedly received a bit of positive news on Monday, with NFL pundits characterizing his weekend knee injury as 'not serious.'

During Sunday's game against the Bears, Michel–a recent first-round pick with the Patriots -- got caught up in a gruesome-looking pileup on a ball carry, getting spun around by the horde of Chicago defenders, while his left leg remain planted on the ground.

The shock of the hits and subsequent crumpling even prompted a fumble from the rookie ... which was recovered by the Bears.

Prior to getting injured, Michel had been emerging as New England's primary back during standard down-and-distance situations. He had been a hot streak in the red zone, as well, accounting for four touchdowns over a three-game span (Weeks 4-6).

Sources: #Patriots RB Sony Michel’s knee injury is not considered serious following his MRI. His timetable isn’t clear, but this is pretty good news for their impressive rookie runner. He still could miss time, but if he does, it may not be much. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 22, 2018

The recovery times for 'twisted' or sprained knees vary from player to player.

But for tailbacks, assuming the reports are true of no ligament or structural damage, Michel (1,323 total yards, 17 TDs at UGA last year) might be a candidate for returning prior to New England's Week 11 bye.

