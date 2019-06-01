On Sunday, The NFL Today insider Jason La Canfora reported the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would like to speak with UGA head coach Kirby Smart, regarding their coaching vacancy.

(Dirk Koetter was fired last Monday, less than 24 hours after the Bucs' season-finale defeat to the Atlanta Falcons.)

Smart, who has already claimed one SEC championship and two division titles in three years with Georgia, would be an odd fit with the Buccaneers, since he has only one season of NFL coaching experience (2006 with the Miami Dolphins, as part of Nick Saban's staff).

On the flip side, it's tough to match the prestige–and paycheck–of being an NFL head coach, especially if they have power over the final roster and personnel decisions.

And make no mistake, Smart (signed a 7-year, $49M deal last year) would never leave his beloved alma mater for a job that didn't serve up enough money (maybe $12 million per year) and authority with prospective draft picks.

For weeks, it's been reported the Bucs–who haven't reached the NFL postseason in 11 years–want to make a 'splash' with their new hire.

Here are the names currently on the Bucs' radar, according to the rumor mill: Smart, Bruce Arians, John Harbaugh (if the Ravens are willing to deal) and Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly.