ATHENS, Ga. — Brenton Cox is no longer a part of Georgia's football team, per a report from UGA insiders at UGASports.com.

Georgia reportedly dismissed Cox, a Stockbridge native, on Sunday.

When asked what he expects from Cox this season at today's media availability, Bulldogs' defensive coordinator Dan Lanning answered "That's a good question. I would actually leave that up to Coach Smart at this time."

As of right now, the reasons for Cox's dismissal are unclear. He faced a possible suspension following a misdemeanor arrest for marijuana possession in April.

RELATED: UGA football: Two players arrested Tuesday, bringing Dawgs' offseason total to 6

RELATED: Kirby Smart: 'Disappointed' in UGA football arrests

Cox made 20 tackles, two for loss and one sack as a freshman. He played in 13 of the Bulldogs' 14 games last season and started once.

Follow along for more updates to this story as they become available.

MORE HEADLINES |

RELATED: Here's where the Georgia Bulldogs rank in the preseason Amway Coaches Poll

RELATED: UGA lures five-star tailback Kendall Milton out of California

RELATED: 'This is the toughest speech I've ever written': Champ Bailey, set to join Hall of Fame, reflects on life and football