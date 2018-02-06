ATLANTA–UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett has reportedly chosen the next pathway of his collegiate career.

According to UGASports.com's Anthony Dasher, the redshirt freshman QB will transfer to Jones County Junior College, located in Ellisville, Miss. Bennett will likely be eligible to play football this fall.

Bennett was a touted recruit coming out of Blackshear, Ga. (Pierce County HS), accounting for more than 3,700 yards passing and 40 total touchdowns.

However, with sophomore Jake Fromm and true freshman Justin Fields presumably owning the top spots on UGA's depth chart, Bennett sought a new avenue for playing time.

The Jones County Bobcats went 8-2 overall last season, with the final defeat occurring in the JUCO playoffs. Prior to that, Jones County reeled off eight consecutive victories, while averaging 45 points per game during this prolific stretch.

UGA opens its season against Austin Peay on Sept. 1. The Dawgs' defense of the SEC championship launches the following Saturday, with a crucial road trip to South Carolina.

