Ron Clark Academy releases music video celebrating UGA win

The Ron Clark Academy is celebrating the champs.

ATLANTA — A local school is celebrating the University of Georgia's back-to-back college football national championship win with a catchy mix and incredible dance moves.

The Ron Clark Academy dropped its own hype video celebrating the history-making win on Tuesday.

Students showed off their moves in their own school-appropriate UGA regalia.

"Bulldogs, bulldogs, in control of the game," the students sang.

According to the Instagram post, the video's audio is original to the account. The lyrics hint that only a Bulldogs fan could deliver the beat with such passion.

"Touch down celebrate, I'm a Dawg what can I say?" the students sang, a nod to the Dawgs dominating the TCU Horned frogs 65-7.

This isn't the first time the school has dropped a catchy celebration video.

"Squad so nice, they did it TWICE," the caption to the video reads. Perhaps a hint to how this time last year, Ron Clark also released a music video celebrating UGA's first national championship in decades.

And like UGA, Ron Clark decided to stunt their talents back-to-back.

Watch the full video below.

More about UGA's win

Georgia won their second consecutive National Championship in the largest margin of victory in national championship history by a final of 65-7 over TCU.

Georgia finished the season a perfect 15-0 and winded up with the most wins in school history.