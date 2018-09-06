UGA athletics reached new heights on Friday, capturing the first men's track-and-field national title in school history.

At the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore., Georgia defeated all comers in the men's competition (52 points), including SEC rival Florida, which took second overall (42 points).

UGA has grown accustomed to supreme success in track. Just three months ago, the Lady Bulldogs claimed the national crown at the NCAA Indoor Championships.

Among the weekend highlights for the Dawgs:

**Junior Denzel Comenentia swept the hammer throw and shot put events. He also helped clinch the first UGA men's national crown of any sport since 2008 (tennis).

#ICYMI Just like the #UGA women did at the '18 #NCAATF indoor meet, the #Dawgs men ran away with their 1st national team championship on Friday in Eugene, Ore. 8 scorers, including Denzel Comenentia's wins in both the hammer & shot, powered the victory.

On Wednesday, Comenentia similarly swept the hammer throw and shot put, becoming just the third individual in NCAA history to pull off the feat.

It also marked the first time in history of UGA simultaneously boasting two individual national champions for outdoor track.

**Senior sprinter Cejhae Greene carried seventh place in the 100-meter final (10.37 seconds).

**For the 200-meter final, junior Kendal Williams finished third overall (20.32 seconds).

**Junior Keenon Laine cleared 7 feet, 3 inches in the high jump, good enough for third place nationally. Two places down, freshman Antonios Merlos posted a personal-best height of 7 feet, 1 3/4 inches.

"Today was an outstanding day and the boys showed up with a vengeance," said UGA head coach Petros Kyprianou.

"We set the tone with Denzel getting those 20 points and then getting out to a lead with 34 points put us with a positive confidence level. This was a great team effort. Having the high jumpers step it up was awesome, I am really proud of the way those two guys competed after getting picked to score two points and scoring 10.

"This was a tremendous effort by everyone involved, all support staff, everyone. The entire crew did an amazing job, and it's a great day to be a Georgia Bulldog!"

