SEC Championship Game in Atlanta | What to know

ATLANTA — As the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs prepare for the SEC Championship Game revenge against the No. 14 LSU Tigers, fans from both teams will flock into Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday afternoon for the much-anticipated showdown.

It's a rematch of two teams that squared off in the 2019 SEC Championship, a game in which the Tigers dominated the Dawgs from the get-go en route to a 37-10 win.

What to know about Saturday's game

The game kicks off Saturday at 4 p.m. and will be televised nationally on CBS.

This is the fifth all-time meeting between Georgia and LSU in the SEC Championship. The Tigers hold a 3-1 record all time, including their most recent victory in 2019.

This will be the sixth consecutive time the big game will be played inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium since it opened in 2017 and the 29th time it will be held in Atlanta.

Events to catch around the stadium before going into the game

The Southeastern Conference has done an excellent job in years past by putting on events for fans around the stadium prior to kickoff with games, contests and concerts for those to enjoy. SEC FanFare is the biggest attraction for those around The Benz looking to have some fun and interact with fellow fans. Here are the details of what to expect on Saturday:

SEC FanFare is located in the Georgia World Congress Center in Building C, Halls C1-C3.

The event is free for all fans and begins at 9 a.m. before wrapping up at game time at 4 p.m.

Inside, there will be many football-themed games and interactives along with sponsored activities.

Some of the games include a field goal kicking contest, where fans can take their turn kicking up to three field goals off a tee on a turf platform and an event where fans can take turns being a quarterback and wide receiver by running routes and jumping onto a foam pad designated as the end zone.

Around noon, Brothers Osborne will take the stage to perform a concert inside the GWCC, where the reigning CMA Vocal Duo of the Year will perform songs such as "It Ain't My Fault," "Stay A Little Longer," and "I'm Not For Everyone."

SEC Network's "Marty and McGee" will also get started inside the building at noon and "SEC Nation Live" will go live at 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

LSU's pep rally will begin at 1:15 p.m. before Georgia's pep rally starts up at 1:45 p.m.

Celebrities from each team are also expected to make surprise appearances at the big event.

At the game

Mobile Tickets – All tickets will be digital for the game. Fans should familiarize themselves with the mobile ticketing process at www.secsports.social/mobile.

– All tickets will be digital for the game. Fans should familiarize themselves with the mobile ticketing process at www.secsports.social/mobile. The gates of Mercedes-Benz Stadium will open at 1:30 p.m. for early-arriving fans.

will open at 1:30 p.m. for early-arriving fans. Metal Detectors – Fans will be required to pass through metal detectors for admission to both the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and SEC FanFare at the World Congress Center on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3.

– Fans will be required to pass through metal detectors for admission to both the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and SEC FanFare at the World Congress Center on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3. SEC Clear Bag Policy – For security purposes, only clear bags are permitted in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Bags will be inspected before entry, though the SEC strongly encourages guests to not bring one. Bags must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and may not exceed 12” x 6” x 12” Fans may use a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag Small clutch bags can be no larger than 4.5” x 6.5” with or without a handle or strap

– For security purposes, only clear bags are permitted in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Bags will be inspected before entry, though the SEC strongly encourages guests to not bring one. Mobile Lockers – The Mobile Locker Company will provide lockers outside Gates 1 and 2 for fans who want to rent a locker to store items. Lockers will be available for rental 2.5 hours prior to the start of the game and 1.5 hours post-game. Learn more at www.themobilelockerco.com

– The Mobile Locker Company will provide lockers outside Gates 1 and 2 for fans who want to rent a locker to store items. Lockers will be available for rental 2.5 hours prior to the start of the game and 1.5 hours post-game. Learn more at www.themobilelockerco.com Mercedes-Benz Stadium Cashless Policy – By accepting only credit cards, debit cards and mobile payments, transactions take place faster and allow vendors to operate more efficiently for customers.

– By accepting only credit cards, debit cards and mobile payments, transactions take place faster and allow vendors to operate more efficiently for customers. SEC Ticket Exchange – Fans should be aware of counterfeit tickets and should use the SEC Ticket Exchange at www.secticketoffice.com to purchase verified tickets.

History between each team

LSU owns the all-time series versus Georgia by a record of 18-13-1

Georgia is 3-6 in SEC Championship games, including 1-3 in the Kirby Smart era. Their last win in the game came in 2017 in a 28-7 win over Auburn

LSU is a near-perfect 5-1 in SEC Championship games, with three of those wins coming over UGA, the most recent one in 2019 when current Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took home MVP honors