ATLANTA — The Georgia Bulldogs meet the LSU Tigers this week in the SEC Championship, a game that might be as big as any outside the National Championship itself - and it's all going down in Atlanta.

The city can expect to flood with fans of both teams (although, certainly, you'll probably see a fair bit more black and red around), bringing a major impact on traffic, infrastructure and hotels, restaurants and the like.

Here's everything you need to know to prepare:

The basics

Who: UGA vs. LSU

What: The 2019 SEC Championship Game

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

When: Saturday, 4 p.m.

Tickets: Officially, the game is sold out, but the secondary market does have tickets available on sites like StubHub for around $200 at the lowest end.

TV: CBS

Some other handy tips

Plan ahead for traffic, and not just on gameday: Students, alumni and fans generally will probably start arriving in town as early as Thursday. I-85 North gets you here from Louisiana and either I-20 West or I-85 South can get you here from Athens (though, of course, Dawgs fans will be coming from basically everywhere). Traffic to and from the airport should be busy, too. Wherever you're going, just count on congestion for the next few days.

Where to watch

UGA Alumni Watch Party: The official alumni watch party is happening at Sports & Social at The Battery. There's a $5 cover at the door, but it's free if you get a ticket in advance using the code "UGAALUMNI." More information here.

Billed as an "indoor tailgate," this sports bar at MLK Jr. Drive near the stadium has free entry before 1 p.m. Doors open at noon. Other sports bars: Plenty of other options if you don't want an official watch party - there's Stats downtown, Hampton + Hudson in Inman Park, McCray's Tavern in Midtown, or chains like Taco Mac and Hudson Grille that dot the city and wider metro area. Here's at least one helpful list from Foursquare that touches most of the bases.

