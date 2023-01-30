Here's how Georgia's US Senators want to mark the Bulldogs' most recent championship

The Dawgs' win has been cemented into US history and the Senate archives.

ATLANTA — Senators Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock are celebrating football on the U.S. Senate floor.

The state's U.S. senators introduced a resolution to celebrate the University of Georgia's fourth national title -- and their first back-to-back win.

It seems other senators were eager to honor the Bulldogs as well as the resolution passed the Senate.

UGA has won four national champions: 1942, 1980, 2021 and 2022. Their recent title makes them the first college football team in the playoff era to earn two titles back-to-back.

Essentially, the resolution is an official congratulations on behalf of the Senate with the teams' wins written into the record, and by default, Senate history.

"Congrats to Coach Smart and the Bulldogs,” Ossoff said. “Go Dawgs! Let’s make it three in a row.”

Within the resolution, Coach Kirby Smart's legacy was noted with an emphasis on his record.

"Whereas, with this remarkable season, Coach Smart extends his impressive record to 72 wins and 15 losses in his 7 years as Head Coach of the University of Georgia Bulldogs football team and cements his legacy in Georgia football forever," the resolution reads.

Warnock also honored the team's top Dawg for an undefeated season.