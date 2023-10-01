Shaq follows through on eating frogs after UGA's championship win

The basketball legend and entertainer made a bet with his NBA on TNT co-host Ernie Johnson - famously a proud Bulldog - ahead of the national championship game.

ATLANTA — Shaq promised to eat some frogs if Georgia won the national championship, and he went ahead and did just that.

The basketball legend and entertainer made a bet with his NBA on TNT co-host Ernie Johnson - famously a proud Bulldog - ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game between UGA and TCU.

TCU, being the Horned Frogs, gave Shaq his inspiration.

At one point he promised to eat an actual horned frog - which is really a lizard - but he wisely decided against that.

On last Thursday night's edition of NBA on TNT, Johnson - sporting a UGA helmet - brought out the frogs on a silver platter.

To be fair, as far as losing bets go, this barely even cracks the "gross-out" scale. Frog legs are served lots of places - as Charles Barkley notes in the below clip: "Shaq frog legs are good, I'm not gonna lie."

Shaq himself agreed: "I just wanna let y'all know these frog legs are good. These are the best frog legs I done had, ever."

The Big Fella is a man of his word 👀@SHAQ really ate frog legs to settle his bet with EJ 🐸 pic.twitter.com/jKCVYYaSyi — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 13, 2023