Georgia Bulldogs' Malaki Starks moonlights as Your Pie pizza chef

Thursday evening in Athens, 5-star freshman safety Malaki Starks prepared some pizza at Your Pie’s original Athens Beechwood location.

ATHENS, Ga. — Stetson Bennett is not the only member of the National Champion Georgia Bulldogs to dabble in the restaurant game.

Starks’ specialty is the “Mala-Pie,” which includes 24 pieces of pepperoni to match his jersey number 24.

Starks, who is from nearby Jefferson, said he was happy to be involved in the Athens community. He also explained that “you can’t go wrong with pepperoni” as a topping.

The Athens/Bulldog food tour continues with UGA’s Malaki Starks doing work at Your Pie. You see kids, national championships are great, but if you can parlay it into this kind of dough, it’s all you really knead. pic.twitter.com/Q47B00Wtuc — Ric Garni (@RICGARNI) January 12, 2023