x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Bulldogs' Malaki Starks moonlights as Your Pie pizza chef

Thursday evening in Athens, 5-star freshman safety Malaki Starks prepared some pizza at Your Pie’s original Athens Beechwood location.

More Videos

ATHENS, Ga. — Stetson Bennett is not the only member of the National Champion Georgia Bulldogs to dabble in the restaurant game.

Thursday evening in Athens, 5-star freshman safety Malaki Starks prepared some pizza at Your Pie’s original Athens Beechwood location.

Starks’ specialty is the “Mala-Pie,” which includes 24 pieces of pepperoni to match his jersey number 24. 

RELATED: UGA's Stetson Bennett serves fans at Raising Cane's in Athens to celebrate championship

Starks, who is from nearby Jefferson, said he was happy to be involved in the Athens community.  He also explained that “you can’t go wrong with pepperoni” as a topping. 

Credit: WXIA

Earlier in the day, Bennett went behind the counter to serve up some chicken at Raising Cane's. As with the national title, this was a back-to-back for the Dawgs QB - he made a similar appearance last year after Georgia won the CFP Championship Game.

   

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out