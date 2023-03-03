Stetson Bennett addresses arrest, draft prep at NFL Combine

The two-time champion Georgia Bulldogs quarterback has been projected as a mid-to-late round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

ATLANTA — Stetson Bennett took to the podium at the NFL Draft Combine on Friday and briefly addressed a January public intoxication arrest in Texas, as well as set forth his roadmap for making an impact in the pro ranks.

The two-time champion Georgia Bulldogs quarterback has been projected as a mid-to-late round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, which will take take place April 27 through April 29.

He said Friday he would focus on his footwork, throwing and some specific types of throws as he looks to make improvements for scouts and GMs ahead of the Draft. He brushed aside questions about his height or playing college football at an older age (25) than most other potential draft picks.

The quarterback position, he said, requires more than measurables.

"I've got confidence in my abilities, there's so much more to playing quarterback than people know. There's different offenses, different checks, motions whatever - whatever you're asked to do, that's all you can do in the offense right? And then you have your physical ability - and a lot of peoople have physical ability, right? But especially in the quarterback position, the mental acuity and how you can handle certain situations, you can't really measure that," Bennett said. "So I have confidence in my ability."

Bennett also addressed the arrest, which happened in the Dallas area.