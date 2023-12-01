UGA's Stetson Bennett serves fans at Raising Cane's in Athens to celebrate championship

Bennett served up fresh chicken fingers to all those who come by, and just like last year, took selfies with Bulldog fans of all ages.

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia fans celebrated Monday night as they saw UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett light it up on the football field en route to another national championship -- and now they got to see him at a popular fast food chain in Athens.

Bennett celebrated with Dawg fans on Thursday at Raising Cane's located at 795 Baxter St. He was joined by Raising Cane's founder and CEO Todd Graves.

The party kicked off with Graves unveiling a brand new custom-made portrait of Bennett that will hang on the wall inside the Athens eatery. The duo made a toast drinking Bennett's favorite bourbon -- Pappy Van Winkle.

This is not unfamiliar territory for Bennett, as the back-to-back title winning QB celebrated with the fans by picking up a shift there in January 2022 after defeating the Crimson Tide.

"Caniacs and Georgia Bulldog fans alike are encouraged to join in on the fun and support their national championship quarterback as he serves up his favorite Chicken Fingers," a spokesperson with the restaurant said in a news release before the visit.