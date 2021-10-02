Top UGA commit Xavian Sorey may be out of position

Xavian Sorey is a 5-star outside linebacker from Bradenton, Florida

ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs landed the No.1 outside linebacker in the country. Xavian Sorey is a 5-star outside linebacker from Bradenton, Florida who attended IMG Academy.

He's a key part of Georgia's 2021 signing class, but where should he line up on the field?

Locked On Bulldogs podcast hosts Clint Shamblin and Daniel Monroe discussed where Sorey should be placed on a recent episode.

"He is listed at 214. That’s a little small,” said Monroe “I don’t know if outside linebacker is where I get excited for this kid. To me, he is talked about as a freak athlete in space and can tackle. I am just saying, if there is a switch over to middle linebacker, move him inside. All of a sudden I go from starter to star.”

Monroe does not think he is an outside linebacker and that he should move to the middle of the defense.

“If he is outside, he is going to be in pass rush situations. If he moves inside, I get all kinds of excited,” said Monroe.