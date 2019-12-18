ATHENS, Ga. — If there is one constant with successful college football programs, it’s change.

After another season of winning double-digit games and the SEC East title, UGA Head Coach Kirby Smart will have to adjust to the loss of players moving on to the NFL.

In at least one case, he’ll have to adjust before the bowl game.

Junior offensive tackle Andrew Thomas announced today he will skip his senior season to enter the 2020 NFL Draft. In his post, he also said he would not play in the January 1 Sugar Bowl.

Skipping bowl games to avoid injury and spend more time preparing for pro-football has become a trend in recent years.

Fellow junior offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson also announced he will enter the NFL Draft one year early. He did not specify if he will play in the bowl game.

Another UGA player to watch is junior running back D’Andre Swift. He tweeted today he would not announce his future plans until after the Sugar Bowl.

Georgia will play Baylor in the Sugar Bowl, which takes place January 1 in New Orleans.

