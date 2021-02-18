Does UGA have the 'Game of the Year' on its schedule this season?

The Dawgs are no strangers to big games, but what about this one?

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia vs. Clemson.

It may just be the game of the year for the 2021 college football season, and it's the Bulldogs' first game of the season in September.

Dawgs and Tigers face off on Sept. 4 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Georgia won the most recent meeting with the Tigers in 2014, winning 45-21. The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 42-18-4.

The Dawgs are no stranger to big non-conference games. Their two previous games with Notre Dame were some of the most-hyped games for the Dawgs over the last few seasons, with Georgia winning both matchups.

“The UGA and Clemson game is the game of the year and all the eyes of college football will be upon it. That is where you want to be," Clint Shamblin and Daniel Monroe said on Thursday's episode of Locked On Bulldogs. "Those games against Notre Dame. Those games against Clemson. Give me Ohio State on the schedule, give me Michigan, give me Oregon. Give me these types of nonconference matchups against SEC teams every year."

With high-profile non-conference games gaining importance thanks to the College Football Playoff Committee, Georgia has been doing just that.

In 2022, they host Oregon in Atlanta; 2023, at Oklahoma; 2024, Clemson again. UCLA, Florida State, Texas and Ohio State are all on future schedules for the Bulldogs.

Will UGA vs. Clemson really be the game of the year? Plus what's the latest in Georgia's efforts in the transfer portal. Check in out on Locked On Bulldogs: