UGA Athletic Association releases 2022 financials

The details cover the 2022 fiscal year which ran from July 2021 to June 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia Athletic Association on Wednesday released its financials for the 2022 fiscal year, outlining a behemoth of a sports program with more than $200 million in operating revenue.

The details were provided in a release from the association. They cover the 2022 fiscal year which ran from July 2021 to June 2022 - the numbers would not include the school's most recent run to a national championship.

The breakdown included:

$203,048,566 in operating revenue

$169,026,503 in operating expenses

$35,735,280 in capital project expenditures, which are not included in the operating expenses

$4,500,000 contribution to the University of Georgia school itself, also not included in operating expenses

$3,499,431 in investment loss, also not included in operating expenses

According to the association's release, the latter three figures total $33,734,711 and, with the program's operating expenses, bring total expenses to $202,761,214 for an overall surplus on the fiscal year of $287,352.

“The commitment of our donors and fans as well as coaches, staff, student-athletes, and the Southeastern Conference remained strong in fiscal year 2022. As we have stated many times, our goal is to compete for championships and postseason success in each of our 21 sports, which is not possible without the tremendous support of Bulldog Nation,” UGA Director of Athletics Josh Brooks said in a statement.

Brooks added it was "important to remember that information submitted in this report does not capture all financial information included in our audited financial statements."