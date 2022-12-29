UGA marching band to play Nat'l Anthem at Peach Bowl

UGA’s very own Redcoat Marching Band will play the national anthem at this year’s Peach Bowl, according to event organizers.

With only two days left until the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, all eyes are on the Bulldogs. But this year, another set of University of Georgia students will be front and center, playing for everyone prior to the big matchup.

UGA’s very own Redcoat Marching Band will play the national anthem at this year’s Peach Bowl, according to event organizers. In addition to playing the national anthem, the band will be playing at several events prior to the game.

Band members will kick off the festivities by marching in the Peach Bowl Parade Saturday afternoon. Followed by the parade, the band will perform two more times. The band will participate in the FanFest at 4:30 p.m., followed by the Dawg Walk at 5:30 p.m.

The band, composed of over 400 students, will play for the UGA bulldogs as they journey from the Home Depot Backyard to the Mercedes- Benz Stadium.