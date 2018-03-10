ATHENS, GA. -- University of Georgia has dismissed Adam Sasser from the Bulldogs baseball team, after investigating a racially-charged incident involving Sassar over the weekend.

On Monday, UGASports.com broke the news that UGA officials became aware of the Sasser incident. Citing multiple sources, UGASports reported that Sasser allegedly made a derogatory comment on Saturday while watching the Georgia-Tennessee game at an Athens bar.

As such, the school has decided to move on from the first baseman, who was heading into his junior campaign in Athens. At this time, it's unclear if Sasser will remain enrolled at Georgia, or seek an immediate transfer to another school.

A brief press release from UGA officials, announcing Sasser's exit from the baseball team, included the names of athletic director Greg McGarity and Dawgs baseball coach Scott Stricklin.

"We are aware of a reported incident this weekend involving conduct by one of our student-athletes. While we are limited in what we can say about the incident at this time, I want to re-emphasize we do not condone discriminatory behavior," said Greg McGarity, Georgia's athletic director. "The university's Equal Opportunity Office thoroughly reviews all reported violations of our non-discrimination and anti-harassment policy to ensure an appropriate response."

The email also included a statement from head coach Scott Stricklin:

"I expect every member of our team to behave at all times in a way that upholds the highest standards and values of the University of Georgia, and it is disappointing when that doesn't happen," Strickland said. "While I cannot comment on this matter, we cooperate fully in any investigation involving an alleged violation of university policies."

Sasser was an All-SEC Second Team pick last season. He would have been a leading returnee on offense, after hitting .317 with 10 home runs and 44 RBI as a sophomore, while guiding the Bulldogs to a host spot in the 2018 NCAA Athens Regional.

Sasser was also UGA's top batter during SEC play, compiling a .346 average, six home runs and 26 RBI in 30 games. Sasser also tied a school record, with three home runs as part of a four-hit, six-RBI performance to help Georgia beat Missouri.

