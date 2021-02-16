Who's the best UGA quarterback: David Greene, Matthew Stafford or Aaron Murray?

Georgia Bulldogs, who would you pick for an all-decade dream team? David Greene, Matthew Stafford or Aaron Murray?

ATHENS, Ga. — UGA football fans: who would you pick as the top quarterback from 2001 to 2010 for an all-decade dream team? Is David Greene better than Matthew Stafford and Aaron Murray? The guys at Locked On Bulldogs podcast think so.

On the daily podcast, hosts and Georgia fans Clint Shamblin and Daniel Monroe shared their picks for an all-decade team between 2001 and 2010. The three top quarterbacks being considered were David Greene, Matthew Stafford, and Aaron Murray.

Shamblin and Monroe went with Green, who threw for 11,528 yards and 72 touchdowns while at Georgia.

“Now if you are a UGA fan, we have almost listed Mount Rushmore. That is a who’s-who,” Shamblin said. “Matt Stafford - dang good dog. Aaron Murray - dang good dog. You guys can go ahead and grab a clipboard, however, because David Greene is our quarterback.”

Do you agree? Who's your favorite Georgia player from that decade?

Listen to the Locked On Bulldogs podcast below.