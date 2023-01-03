Police allege UGA staffer had twice legal alcohol limit in system and was going 100+ mph in crash

Athens-Clarke County Police put out a statement Wednesday containing new details in the crash which killed the staffer, Chandler LeCroy, and a UGA player.

ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County Police now say the UGA staffer who was driving in the fatal crash following the Georgia Bulldogs' championship parade in the early morning of Jan. 15 had more than twice the legal alcohol limit in her system and was going in excess of 100mph.

The department announced new details in the case on Wednesday, alleging the incident as the end result of racing between LeCroy's vehicle and at least one other. There are also now racing charges in the case against Jalen Carter, the star defensive lineman and potential No. 1 NFL Draft pick, who allegedly drove the other car.

"Evidence indicated that shortly before the crash the Expedition (driven by LeCroy) was traveling at about 104 miles per hour. The toxicology report indicated that LeCroy's blood alcohol concentration was .197 at the time of the crash," ACCPD said in a statement.

The legal limit in Georgia is .08. 11Alive also obtained the toxicology report which confirmed the .197 BAC.

In addition to the deaths of offensive lineman Devin Willock and LeCroy, another staffer, Tori Bowles, was seriously injured while Warren McClendon had minor injuries.

Police said LeCroy, 24, and 21-year-old Carter were "operating their vehicles in a manner consistent with racing shortly after leaving the downtown Athens area at about 2:30 a.m."

"The evidence demonstrated that both vehicles switched between lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes of travel, overtook other motorists, and drove at high rates of speed, in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other," the ACCPD statement said.

It's previously been reported that LeCroy was driving a rented car at the time she crashed. 11Alive has asked UGA if the school rented the car, and in its responses, the school said personal use of the car was "strictly prohibited."

The school said she and Bowles were "not engaged in Athletic Department duties" at the time the wreck occurred.