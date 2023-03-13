UGA extends contract and raises salary for athletic director

Georgia president Jere Morehead announced that Josh Brooks would receive a six-year contract extension and a salary increase to $1,025,000 per year.

ATHENS, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is of Josh Brooks after UGA won the 2022 National Championships.

The athletic director at the University of Georgia has been granted a contract extension and a raise, marking a significant development for the university's athletic program.

Following an executive session, Georgia president Jere Morehead announced that Josh Brooks, currently in his third year as athletic director, will receive a six-year contract extension and a salary increase to $1,025,000 per year. The extension also includes an annual raise of $100,000.

"He's down to two years remaining on his current contract, and all of his peers in the SEC have longer pending contracts," Morehead said. "I thought it was important to show Josh our collective confidence in his performance and our desire for him to continue as the athletic director at the University of Georgia for an extended period of time."

"I'm extremely grateful. I got into this business 20-plus years ago as a student equipment manager with my first job making $20,000 a year," Brooks said. "I never got into this business to make money; I got into it to help student-athletes and college athletics. "

Under his leadership, UGA said it'd reached new fundraising heights, raising a record $97.7 million as of last February's spring meetings. This surpasses the previous record of $86.4 million, which was also set under Brooks' guidance.

Likewise, UGA said its capital campaign goal of $300,000 is now one-third of the way to fruition, with $107.8 million raised so far, thanks to Brooks' efforts.

"Athens, the University of Georgia, has been great to me," Books said. "I want to spend the rest of my career here. I want to retire here. I think it's a blessing. It's extremely gratifying to see your hard work be recognized. But again, it's not about the money; it's more about the years and the guarantee that I'm going to be here a very long time."

Brooks' accomplishments have also gained national attention; the university said he was named one of the six finalists for the National Athletic Director of the Year Award by the Sports Business Journal. Having been hired in January 2021, Brooks had previously received a salary increase last summer, with additional increases scheduled for the coming years.

Also, Brooks will be eligible for incentive bonuses based on the university's performance in the Director's Cup and other academic achievement ratings, further recognizing his dedication to overall athletic excellence.