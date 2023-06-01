Fast Facts | All about UGA football, their cheerleaders, band and mascot

The College Football Playoff National Championship is on Monday.

ATHENS, Ga. — The Dawgs are in California, gearing up for the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday against the TCU Horned Frogs.

Here's some information on the team, their cheerleaders, band and of course, the team's mascot, Uga.

When were the Bulldogs formed?

The University of Georgia (UGA) formed its first football team in January 1892, making it the first in the Deep South. The team, led by 25-year-old chemist Dr. Charles Holmes Herty, played a two-game season in 1892 and won their first game against Mercer 50-0, though reports suggest that the official scorer may have missed a touchdown while purchasing a bottle of whiskey at a nearby dispensary. Their second game was against Auburn University and ended in a 0-10 defeat. The rivalry between these two schools, known as "The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry," has had 120 games played as of 2017. During these early years, UGA's football team had no official mascot or nickname, often being referred to as "The Red and Black" or other variations such as "The Varsities," "The Athenians," "The Georgians," and "The Huskies." The team eventually adopted the mascot "Bulldogs" in 1920.

After 40 years of nail-biting and screaming at the TV, Georgia Bulldogs fans jumped for joy when their team took home the National Championship trophy in 2022.

The Georgia Bulldogs overcame their nemesis Alabama on Jan. 10, 2022 on that special Monday night. With a final score of 33-18 with 54 seconds left, the Dawgs sealed their win with a Kelee Ringo pick-six that will live forever in the Georgia annals.

Frank Ros, a former linebacker for the University of Georgia football team, played on the 1980 team that won a national championship. He recalls team bonding experiences, such as stealing a local hog and being punished with labor-intensive tasks, as bringing the team closer together and helping them perform to a higher standard.

He credits defensive coordinator Erk Russell, star freshman Herschel Walker, and the senior class for their role in the championship win and for creating lasting memories for the University. Rex Robinson, a senior kicker on the 1980 championship team, believes that this year's UGA team has the potential to win a championship and bring joy to the fanbase, particularly younger fans who have not experienced this level of success.



UGA's Highlight of the Season

It was New Year's Eve, and while many were partying, Bulldog fans clenched their jaws over a close game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Just as the clock hit midnight, the Buckeyes missed a field goal sending the Bulldogs into the New Near and into the CFP National Championships.

The final score was 42-41, Dawgs on top, from The Benz.

Who's cheering from the sidelines?

Aside from the fans, the team has its own cheerleaders.

Meet the Spirit Sqaud

The 2021-22 cheerleader roster has over 25 people ready to keep the party going and cheer on their Bulldogs. When it comes to how cheerleading started at UGA, the story is similar to most schools - it just happened.

The first recorded cheerleader at UGA was Bob Gantt, class of 1893, who brought a mascot (a goat with red and black ribbons) to the first football game in 1892. Cheerleaders were later selected through student elections, and women were added to the squad in the 1920s after they were admitted to the university.

In the late 1940s, a tryout system was introduced, with judges narrowing down the candidates to a smaller group from which the final cheerleaders were chosen. The cheerleading program at UGA has been overseen by a coach appointed by the football coach or athletic director, with notable coaches including Dan Magill in the 1940s and 1950s and Mike Castronis in the 1980s. In 1970, the UGA Cheerleading Alumni Association was formed, inviting former cheerleaders back to campus for homecoming and allowing them to cheer during games. The current cheerleading program is led by a cheerleading coach who oversees all aspects of the squad.

The University of Georgia Redcoat Marching Band is an integral part of the university's culture and traditions. They played recently in the Peach Bowl game when the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Founded in 1905, the band has over 400 student members from various majors and is known for its contributions to the institution. The band's purposes include providing enriching experiences for its students, connecting the university with the community, preserving the university's traditions, contributing to the institutional culture, demonstrating excellence in all pursuits, and representing the university with dignity and creativity.

The Redcoat Band performs at all home football games, select road games, and bowl and post-season games, as well as at a variety of other athletic, community, and outreach events. In 2000, the band was recognized by the John Philip Sousa Foundation with its Sudler Trophy, the first award among bands of the fourteen Southeastern Conference universities.

Sadly the beloved mascot for the University of Georgia won't be at the National Championship in 2023 - doctor's orders.

The bulldog is almost 10 years old, meaning he's getting o the end of his life, making a cross-country flight tough for the English Bulldog. His family, the Seiler's said Uga 10, known as "Que," would be watching from his Savannah home.

Uga is the second live mascot to preside over a national championship - and on Monday, he could make history as the only dog in his lineage to see UGA win the title twice.

According to the university, UGA's mascot has been in the Seiler family for around half a century. The Seilers have a long history with the university and are known as some of the team's oldest fans.