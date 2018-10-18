ATLANTA -- A new bobblehead might be the hot new toy this upcoming holiday season.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unleashed its newest beloved figure for the masses, just in time for holiday shopping on Thursday -- a 'Uga' bobblehead, depicting the University of Georgia's beloved and inimitable mascot.

These limited-edition bobbleheads, manufactured by the creative experts at FOCO, come with a tricked-out doghouse for Uga, sternly constructed and adorning the customary color scheme of red and black.

OK this #UGA X bobblehead is awesome. Made by FOCO. Gotta keep @RadiNabulsi amused when he’s in the office. pic.twitter.com/LzygEWnHO2 — 11Alive Sports (@11AliveSports) October 18, 2018

The doghouse, lying between the famed Sanford Stadium hedges, represents the ideal setting for Uga on gamedays.

It also serves as the perfect collectors' item for the rest of time.

To order your limited-edition bobblehead, click on this link.

