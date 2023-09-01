'Go Dawgs, sic 'em!' | UGA fans in Athens gear up for National Championship

Students were crowding together, ready to watch the Bulldogs go for a repeat title.

ATHENS, Ga. — Monday was the first day of the spring semester for University of Georgia students but class was not on their minds.

Students and fans started lining up hours before the doors opened at 6:30 p.m., for the game-watching party at Stegman Coliseum on UGA's campus in Athens.

Fans were decked out in red and black to support their team-- cheering whenever they got the chance and ready to witness another championship game.

“Goooo Dawgs-sic em! hoo, hoo, hoo, hoo, hoo,” barked Tobias Hagans.

He was one of many fans bracing for kick-off -- adding to the exciting atmosphere in the college town.

“Athens is electric today, we’re excited and we’re ready for the game tonight,” said Rebecca Chatman.

She wasn't alone. For the tens of thousands of students that attend UGA, there seemed to only be concern for the big game Monday night.

“Today there’s a different vibe - all the classes I went to today the teachers made sure to let us out early,” said Jackson Cohen.

The vibe stretched from students to alumni -- all excited about another chance to be College Football’s National Champs.

“I’m wearing my Georgia T-shirt and my beat TCU button, we’re gonna beat TCU,” said Julie Robinson, who graduated from the University of Georgia in the early nineties.

And Robinson wasn’t the only fan predicting a Bulldog win.