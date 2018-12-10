BATON ROUGE, La. - If you are planning on making the trip to the Georgia-LSU game, make sure you arrive early.

According to a statement from LSU, Saturday’s early afternoon matchup in Tiger Stadium is completely sold out and the university is expecting one of the largest game-day crowds ever on campus. Fans of both teams are encouraged to arrive early and plan to carpool if possible to reduce the number of vehicles on campus.

If you plan on tailgating in Baton Rouge, parking lots on the LSU campus open at 7 a.m. Saturday. Day of game parking is available, but at a first-come, first-serve basis. Other free parking lots are available.

The last time UGA played against LSU was in Sanford Stadium in 2013 when the Dawgs beat the Tigers 44-41. Saturday’s game is the first time UGA will visit Tiger Stadium since 2008.

Kickoff for the No. 2 and No. 13 ranked teams is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

