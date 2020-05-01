ATHENS, Ga. — From the All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Saturday, Class of 2020 five-star cornerback Kelee Ringo of Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, Arizona, made his pledge to attend the University of Georgia.

Ringo is the Bulldogs’ 21st signee/commitment for this year’s class, including the fifth five-star recruit, and the third defensive back joining Jalen Kimber (Mansfield, Tex.) and Major Burns (Baton Rouge, Louisiana).

From essentially the beginning of Georgia’s recruitment of Ringo, the 6-foot-3-inch, 195-pound defensive back was attracted to the Bulldog program due, in large part, to his relationship with its coaching staff.

“I like the coaching staff and what Coach Kirby [Smart] has done with the program,” said Ringo from the Rivals 5-Star Challenge in Atlanta in 2019. “I like Coach Warren (Charlton Warren, secondary coach) and Nick Williams (Student Assistant—Defense). In fact, he (Williams) just texted me. We have a great relationship.”

Georgia Bulldogs commit CB Kelee Ringo

Nicolas Lucero, Rivals.com

Since the 5-Star Challenge - where he won the event’s “Fastest on the Field” award with a 40-yard time of 4.36 followed by a 4.35 - Ringo proved during the 2019 season that he was one of the nation’s most versatile football athletes. For the Saguaro Sabercats as a senior, he rushed for 712 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging a whopping 13.7 yards per carry. In addition, Ringo totaled 32 tackles - including four for loss and one sack - and three interceptions.

Ringo chose Georgia over Oregon, Texas, Alabama, and Ohio State - a decision seemingly based on, again, his relationship with the Bulldog coaching staff.

“[Charlton Warren]’s a great coach, and he knows what he’s doing on the field. All the technique was at the summer camps, and he’s coached me up as well. I can see myself putting my faith into him to develop me," Ringo said during the All-American Bowl’s check-in last Monday. “I was able to get into the film room with Coach Kirby Smart, as well, and he knows what he’s doing across the field. I could also see myself putting my faith in him and developing me.”

Notably, Ringo becomes only the second signee hailing from the state of Arizona for Georgia in at least the last 60 years, joining Chuks Amaechi, a 2015 signee from Yuma, Arizona. Also, as the No. 10 overall prospect for the 2020 class, Ringo is the 10th highest-rated signee the Bulldogs have landed during the Rivals era.

