UGA cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was arrested early Sunday morning, according to the Athens-Clarke County jail log, with the freshman being nabbed on charges of disorderly conduct.

According to Athens-Clarke County police, Stevenson was arrested at 2:42 a.m. on the misdemeanor charge and subsequently released from jail less than hour later, after posting a $1,000 bond.

Counting the Stevenson incident, three UGA football players have been arrested in the last 30 days, including Jaden Hunter, Latavious Brini.

Back in late February, Brini had been arrested for allegedly slapping a man in the Athens area; and last week, Hunter got charged for driving on a suspended/revoked license.

For its 2019 rankings with cornerbacks, Rivals.com has Stevenson – an early enrollee to UGA (and Miami native) – ranked as the No. 6 player at that position.

For what it's worth, within that same listing, Stevenson stands as Rivals' highest-ranked 4-star cornerback from 2019.

Neither head coach Kirby Smart nor the UGA athletics office have provided a statement regarding Stevenson's arrest.

