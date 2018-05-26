Earlier this week, UGA defensive back Detravion 'Tray' Bishop was arrested on felony charges of eavesdropping/surveillance, according to an arrest log for the Athens-Clarke County Jail.

Bishop, a redshirt freshman with the Bulldogs, has been accused of recording a sex act between him and a woman back in November, without getting her consent. A warrant was signed for his arrest on May 22, 2018.

After surrendering to Athens-Clarke County authorities leading up to the Wednesday arrest, Bishop was subsequently released from the county jail on a $5,700 bond.

In a statement released to the media, UGA head coach Kirby Smart said: "We are investigating the matter, and it's important that we gather all the information relevant to the situation before we determine what policies may come into play. Then we can take appropriate action, if necessary."

Bishop (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) was the 37th-ranked defensive back from the Class of 2017 (source: 24/7 Sports).

