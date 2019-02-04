It's been a tumultuous offseason for UGA football, in terms of run-ins with police officials.

On Tuesday afternoon, a pair of UGA defensive players – Robert Beal and Brenton Cox – were arrested for possession of marijuana, according to the Athens-Clarke County jail log.

Citing Athens-Clarke police, the arrests occurred around the 3 p.m. hour, with both players being released on their own recognizance roughly 90 minutes later.

Beal, a 4-star recruit from the Class of 2017 (Suwanee native), accounted for 15 tackles and one sack his last season (redshirt freshman); and Cox, a 5-star talent from the Class of 2018 (Stockbridge), collected one sack, two tackles for loss and 20 tackles last year, while garnering quality repetitions as a true freshman.

With Tuesday's news, the number of UGA football arrests during the offseason has increased to six, a listing that includes receiver Tyler Simmons, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, linebacker Jaden Hunter and defensive back Latavious Brini.

Back in late February, Brini had been arrested for allegedly slapping a man in the Athens area, and last week, Hunter got charged for driving on a suspended/revoked license.

Also last week, Simmons and Stevenson were reportedly charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

UGA head coach Kirby Smart has not provided any public comment about Tuesday's arrests.

