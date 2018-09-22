UGA cornerback Tyson Campbell, a true freshman occupying one of the most difficult positions in college football, has been exposed to a number of 'firsts' this season.

First bout of extended playing time.

First start for the Dawgs.

First time getting burned in coverage, by a slick-moving, back-tracking receiver (vs. South Carolina).

And now, first forced fumble ... and first fumble-return touchdown.

Just six minutes into the the crazy start for Georgia-Missouri, where both offenses moved the ball with relative ease, Campbell was surprisingly the first to register points–thanks to a 64-yard return touchdown ... soon after Mizzou wideout Albert Okwuegbunam coughed up the ball, after a cluster of Bulldogs poked, prodded and stripped their target.

And Campbell was the group's fearless leader, recording the forced fumble and the subsequent touchdown.

Great effort from @tysoncampbell_ to strip the ball and return it.

Better blocking from the ref. pic.twitter.com/qQG26QEzjw — Dayne Young (@dayneyoung) September 22, 2018

Campbell was a 5-star recruit and the No. 4-ranked cornerback coming out of the Class of 2018 (source: Rivals); and he's been a fixture on the UGA defense since the season-opening rout of Austin Peay.

Will Campbell's on-the-spot touchdown end up as the final defensive score of the day? We're betting that won't be the case.

SCORE UPDATE: UGA 7, Missouri 7

© 2018 WXIA