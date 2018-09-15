Two weeks ago, Justin Fields felt the rush of his first collegiate touchdown pass in UGA's season-opening rout of Austin Peay.

On Saturday, the 5-star true freshman (top-ranked dual-threat QB in the Class of 2018) got to experience another 'first' during these precocious college years, posting the inaugural rushing score of his budding career.

With UGA leading Middle Tennessee by 28 late in the second quarter (35-7), Fields entered the fray, in relief of starting quarterback Jake Fromm.

With the Dawgs inside the red zone, Fields initially dropped back for a pass attempt ... but strong coverage downfield forced the quarterback to change things on the fly and sprint toward the first-down marker down the left sideline.

Three stop-and-go jukes later, the Kennesaw native was walking into the end zone, relatively unscathed.

The Fromm vs. Fields competition will likely be a talking point for two or three years, provided the blue-chippers are healthy and ready to lead the UGA offense.

In that vein, there's no point in trying to make sense of the friendly, but fierce battle on a daily basis—especially against an overmatched Blue Raiders defense.

That said, Fields has acquitted himself well in stressful situations, completing 3 of 4 passes for 37 yards in the first half, while also running three times for 31 yards.

