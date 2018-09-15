Well, that didn't take long.

On Saturday, just a few ticks past the noon hour, the Bulldogs made quick work of an overmatched-on-paper Middle Tennessee team, needing only seven plays to hit end-zone paydirt.

The scoring play: Mecole Hardman's 5-yard touchdown reception, the result of a wide-open swing pass from quarterback Jake Fromm.

A few minutes later, Fromm would connect with Jeremiah Hollman on an 11-yard scoring strike, upping the Dawgs' lead to 14-0.

But neither Hardman, Holloman nor Fromm were the headliners of the opening quarter.

That distinction fell to tailback Elijah Holyfield.

Holyfield needed only six carries to roll for 87 rushing yards in the first quarter.

Elijah Holyfield, RB de Georgia e hijo del ex-boxeador Evander Holyfield, aprovecha el trabajo de su OL. Su padre en la banda disfrutando:pic.twitter.com/P786S3zMNK — Néstor Con Tilde (@NestorConTilde) September 15, 2018

His 66-yard run on the inaugural drive (above) certainly got the ball rolling on joining the Century Club; but a series of subsequent stellar runs helped Holyfield reach this prodigious number in short time.

Given the lack of competition with this week's opponent, it's highly doubtful Holyfield would remain in the game long enough to chase 300 yards rushing; but 200-plus yards currently sits on the table.

In fact, this might be the most drama-filled question mark for the second half.

