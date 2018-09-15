Perhaps the NCAA should sanction a televised competition, similar to NBC's wildly popular Ninja Warrior series, casting a wide net to find the best athlete in college football.

When pondering the cast of original performers, UGA's Mecole Hardman would seem like a natural choice.

He can jump like few others (check out this high-rising photo).

Hardman has the type of blinding speed typically reserved for 4x100 track squads during the Summer Olympics.

And his quick-twitch moves, either in tight or wide-open spaces, would leave even the fittest and finest of warriors in the dust ... which easily explains how the poor Middle Tennessee punter (Matt Bonadies) absolutely had no chance to stop Hardman on this punt-return touchdown from the second quarter (71 yards).

CHECK OUT THIS VIDEO

Earlier in the day, Hardman caught a 5-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Jake Fromm, the Dawgs' first score.

Just three games into this young season, Hardman has already notched four TDs ... while barely registering double-digit touches for the year.

© 2018 WXIA