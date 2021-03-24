UGA wide receiver George Pickens to have surgery following ACL injury

'The good news is that the MRI showed it to be an isolated injury with no other structures involved,' the coach said.

ATHENS, Ga. — University of Georgia wide receiver George Pickens will have to have surgery after he injured his knee during spring football practice.

The UGA Athletic Association said in a statement he hurt his right knee at Tuesday's practice. They added that an MRI showed he injured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

The junior Hoover, Alabama-native has started his pre-op rehabilitation program under the supervision of the UGAAA sports medicine. They expect Pickens to have a full recovery.