ATHENS – After a brief spring lull, Georgia’s recruiting efforts received a boost this week with the additions of quarterback John Plumlee and offensive lineman Xavier Truss, pushing the Bulldogs’ number of commitments for 2019 to 10.

A three-star performer according to Rivals.com, Plumlee was the first to join the fold, choosing Georgia over 12 other schools. The dual-threat quarterback from Hattiesburg, Miss., also held offers from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Notre Dame and Nebraska.

"I think my athletic ability and my ability to run really caught [James Coley]'s eye," Plumlee told UGASports.com in March.

Plumlee will give Georgia three scholarship quarterbacks for 2019, joining incumbent Jake Fromm and freshman Justin Fields.

Plumlee said he’s not afraid of a little competition.

"I have never been one to run from competition," Plumlee said. "I love to compete."

Truss, meanwhile, appears to be the latest in a recent run of talented offensive line prospects brought to Athens by position coach Sam Pittman.

A giant of a young man, Truss – a native of Warwick, Rhode Island, tips the scales at 6-foot-7 and 341 pounds.

The four-star performer is the nation’s 134th-ranked player according to Rivals. He chose the Bulldogs over Alabama and Auburn, schools he recently visited before committing to the Bulldogs.

Truss is the first offensive line commitment for Georgia for the Class of 2019.

The pair joins Clinch County athlete Trezman Marshall, Memphis defensive end William Norton, Kennesaw tight end Ryland Goede, Dacula defensive back Jalen Parry, Marietta wide receiver Dominck Blaylock, Roswell linebacker JD Bertrand, Cedar Grove wide receiver Jadon Haselwood and IMG defensive end Nolan Smith.

