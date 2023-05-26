UGA fires head baseball coach Scott Stricklin

Stricklin just finished up his 10th year as head coach. He had three years remaining on his current contract, UGA said.

ATLANTA — The University of Georgia announced a shakeup in its baseball program Friday. Georgia head baseball coach Scott Stricklin has been let go.

This comes after Stricklin just finished up his 10th year as head coach. He had three years remaining on his current contract, a release from UGA stated.

“I want to thank Scott for his service to our athletic department over the last 10 years,” UGA Director of Athletics Josh Brooks said. “After much thought and deliberation, we feel it is in the best interest of our baseball program to move in a different direction. We will begin immediately the process of a national search to identify the next leader of our baseball team. We extend best wishes to Scott and his family, and a sincere thank you for their time at the University of Georgia.”

UGA's 2023 baseball team just ended its season last Tuesday in the first round of the SEC baseball tournament with a 29-27 record and 11-19 in the SEC competition. Stricklin's teams also posted an overall record of 299-236-1 and 121-146-1 in the SEC games. Under Stricklin's leadership, his teams have earned three NCAA tournament invitations: 2018 (39-21, 18-12 SEC, Regional finalist); 2019 (46-17, 21-9 SEC, Regional finalist); and 2022 (36-23, 15-15 SEC).