The dust has settled on another season of college football, with Clemson taking the national title in convincing fashion.

Does this blowout victory put Clemson in the proverbial driver's seat for next year's championship?

The offensive troika of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, wide receiver Justyn Ross and tailback Travis Etienne (seven combined touchdowns vs. Alabama) will return in full, and the defense won't lose their thirst for destruction–even if a handful of defensive linemen are selected high in the NFL draft.

That's certainly a good foundation for ranking no worse than No. 2 overall.

11Alive Sports offers a sampling of betting odds and rankings projections for next fall, with the intent of finding a consensus with both groupings.

We have one request, though: Please don’t strain your eyes too much looking for UGA in each countdown … or Georgia Tech, for entirely different reasons.

SUPERBOOK USA: TITLE ODDS

Clemson (9-5)

Alabama (5-2)

Ohio State (12-1)

Georgia (12-1)

Michigan (14-1)

Oklahoma (15-1)

Texas (20-1)

Nebraska (25-1)

Washington (25-1)

Florida (25-1)

Notre Dame (25-1)

Oregon (30-1)

Wisconsin (50-1)

LSU (50-1)

Mississippi State (50-1)

Auburn (50-1)

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

BOVADA: FAVORITES TO WIN THE 2019 TITLE

Clemson

Alabama

Georgia

Ohio State

Penn State

Michigan

Auburn

Miami

Texas

Wisconsin

LSU

Michigan State

Oklahoma

Washington

Florida

Florida State

Notre Dame

Texas A&M

BREAKDOWN

a) Let's start with the following distinction: National-title odds are vastly different than straight-up rankings for a coming season.

Take UCF, for example. The Vegas experts (above) aren't necessarily knocking the Knights' potential for clawing back into the top 10 next season, and perhaps reach a New Year's Six bowl for a third straight time.

They simply know that, long before the first snap, a Group Of Five program has little or no chance of reaching the four-team College Football Playoff.

b) Independent Notre Dame obviously has more national cachet than UCF, but the Fighting Irish are still proverbial long shots for Playoff contention, short of posting another undefeated regular season.

Here's why:

Looking at the schedule ... the trips to Georgia (Sept. 21), Michigan (Oct. 26), Duke (Nov. 9) and Stanford (Nov. 30) will likely yield at least one defeat.

c) It's hard to envision any media or betting company logging thousands of man hours on this project in January, since we know it's a fun and consequence-free exercise.

So, in that vein, it only makes sense that Clemson, Alabama, UGA and Ohio State would occupy the top-4 slots for each survey.

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED: EARLY TOP 25

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. Ohio State

5. Notre Dame

6. Oklahoma

7. Michigan

8. Texas

9. Florida

10. Oregon

11. Texas A&M

12. Washington

13. LSU

14. Penn State

15. Utah

16. UCF

17. Wisconsin

18. Iowa

19. Auburn

20. Northwestern

21. Iowa State

22. Army

23. Michigan State|

24. Missouri

25. Virginia Tech

ORLANDO SENTINEL: EARLY TOP 25

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Georgia

4. Oklahoma

5. Ohio State

6. Texas A&M

7. Washington

8. Florida

9. Notre Dame

10. LSU

11. Michigan

12. Oregon

13. Texas

14. Virginia Tech

15. Mississippi State

16. Penn State

17. UCF

18. Nebraska

19. Auburn

20. Iowa State

21. Utah

22. Wisconsin

23. Missouri

24. Washington State

25. Northwestern

BLEACHER REPORT: EARLY TOP 25

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Georgia

4. Texas

5. Ohio State

6. Oklahoma

7. Notre Dame

8. LSU

9. Washington

10. Michigan

11. Texas A&M

12. Florida

13. UCF

14. Oregon

15. Utah

16. Iowa

17. Iowa State

18. Penn State

19. Wisconsin

20. Washington State

21. Auburn

22. Utah State

23. Northwestern

24. Houston

25. Nebraska

BREAKDOWN

a) The early-entry defections of Elijah Holyfield, Isaac Nauta, Mecole Hardman and Riley Ridley (NFL Draft), along with the transfer of former 5-star recruit Justin Fields (bound for Ohio State), haven't hindered UGA's 2019 outlook in any way.

It's a testament to head coach Kirby Smart's relentless recruiting prowess, routinely swapping out one blue-chip recruit for another along the Dawgs' depth chart.

The only downside of UGA ranking No. 3 across the board: These media pundits aren't factoring in the sustained difficulty of the Bulldogs' slate next year.

After three winnable games to open the season (at Vanderbilt, vs. Murray State, vs. Arkansas State), Georgia will encounter a somewhat-treacherous run of Notre Dame, Tennessee (road), South Carolina, Kentucky, Florida (Jacksonville), Missouri, Auburn (road), Texas A&M and Georgia Tech (road).

(On the plus side, the Dawgs will conveniently have two byes during this stretch.)

b) I'm absolutely OK with various countdowns rubber-stamping Clemson and Alabama for next year's title game.

Until some program can step up and threaten victory ... the Tigers and Tide should be robust write-in considerations the following season.

Sight unseen, perhaps.

c) Here's a story angle that hasn't gotten much attention–yet.

With the Peach Bowl in Atlanta serving as a Playoff-semifinal venue next year (along with the Fiesta), Clemson, Alabama, Georgia and Auburn will likely have a zero margin of error in 2019, if these schools harbor any hopes of collecting the No. 1 overall seed ... and subsequently charting an easy travel path to championship glory.

Semifinal #1: Atlanta

Playoff title game: New Orleans